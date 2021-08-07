Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMIN. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,467 ($19.17) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,573.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider Paul Keel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

