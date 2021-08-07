Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

