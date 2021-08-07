Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.36.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

