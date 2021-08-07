Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.