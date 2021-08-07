SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.78.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.28 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.