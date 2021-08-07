Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,854,904.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

MXIM stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,508 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $280,302,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

