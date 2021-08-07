Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,829 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

