Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 139,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $206.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $206.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

