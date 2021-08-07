Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $213.74 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

