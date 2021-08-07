Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.