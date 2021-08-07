Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $240,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

