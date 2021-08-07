Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells $862,560.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

