Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $617,223.40 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CTXS opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
