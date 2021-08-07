IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness Sells 2,600 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.