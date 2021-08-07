Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 20,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COHU stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

