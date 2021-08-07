Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

