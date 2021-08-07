Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSGUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

RSGUF stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

