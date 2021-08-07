Insider Buying: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Acquires $2,895,625.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CFX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Colfax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $4,381,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

