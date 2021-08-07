Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

