Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

