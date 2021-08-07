Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Cut by Analyst

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $21,371,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBIZ by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $5,822,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.