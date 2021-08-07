Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.