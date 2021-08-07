Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 243.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amyris were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after buying an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

