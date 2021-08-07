SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

SIBN opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $807.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

