Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CareDx were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after buying an additional 153,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,793. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

