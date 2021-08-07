Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

VIVO opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

