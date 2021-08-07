Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

SEB opened at $3,960.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,390.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

