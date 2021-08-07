TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $134,428,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

