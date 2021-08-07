Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in Seer by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

