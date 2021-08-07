JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 800

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGGT. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.04.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

