BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
