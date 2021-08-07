Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

