Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.92, but opened at 3.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 2.96, with a volume of 7,673 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

