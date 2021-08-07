Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.64. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

