Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 3031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $7,054,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $4,498,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,550,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

