Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $9.01. Zymergen shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 100,899 shares traded.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Research analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.