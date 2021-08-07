Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.38

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 189595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.