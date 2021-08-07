Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $36.07. Adient shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 6,650 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.