Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.21.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,013,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,688,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.