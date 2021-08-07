Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.21.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,013,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,688,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.