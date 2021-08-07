Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

