Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

