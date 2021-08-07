Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

