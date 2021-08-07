Scotiabank Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.88.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.