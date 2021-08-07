Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.85 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.