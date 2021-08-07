Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1,728.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

