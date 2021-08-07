Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

