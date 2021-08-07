Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Enviva Partners worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

