Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,023.50 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.