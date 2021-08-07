Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $14.10 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $777.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

