Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

